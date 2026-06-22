Argentina player ratings vs Austria: The GOAT! Lionel Messi makes amends for pitiful penalty miss by smashing World Cup goals record - but Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez need to start scoring

Still, despite the fiercely competitive nature of the contest, it only felt like a matter of time before Messi notched his 17th World Cup goal, and it arrived in very familiar fashion in the 38th minute, with the No.10 sweeping home a low cross from Facundo Medina after a delightful dummy from Thiago Almada.

Austria applied some serious pressure to Argentina after the break without ever really looking like scoring and Messi unsurprisingly sealed victory for his side with almost the last kick of the game. After initially putting Julian Alvarez through on goal, the Inter Miami ace was on hand to pick up the pieces after the ball broke for him in the area, and he fired home at the second attempt to make it 10 goals in his last six World Cup matches across the past two tournaments.

Below, GOAL ranks all of the Argentina players on show in Dallas as Lionel Scaloni's side secured their spot in the last 32 by moving three points clear at the top of J...