Leandro Paredes makes surprise appearance at Argentina training camp despite serving lengthy FIFA suspension

The experienced playmaker had already made his intentions clear to link up with his international colleagues despite serving his competitive exile.

Speaking after guiding Boca to victory over Racing in the Copa Argentina, Paredes remarked: "I haven't spoken to the coach yet, but I'll probably stop by the training ground to say hello and see how everything is going. Obviously, I feel like I'm part of the group there; if I weren't suspended, I'd be there."

That deep sense of belonging comes naturally for the 32-year-old, who remains an influential dressing-room figure having earned 84 caps, scored five goals, and featured prominently in Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph as well as their run to the 2026 final.