‘Anything is possible’ - Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane thinking about Robert Lewandowski goal record

If Kane does not make history this season, then Bayern are hoping that there will be more opportunities for him to do so in the future. They currently have him tied to a contract through to the summer of 2027.
Transfer speculation has been sparked, though, with it revealed that there are release clauses that can be triggered in his current terms. An offer of £57 million ($78m) would be enough to enter into talks.
Bayern are, however, planning discussions of their own. They are determined to keep Kane at the Allianz Arena and have been offered no indication that their talismanic striker is looking to move on.
In another update on that process, sporting director Christoph Freund has said: “He still has a year-and-a-half left on his contract. He feels extremely comfortable here. We're not stressing about it. He should continue as he is and continue to feel so comfortable with his family in Munich. Then he can stay in Munich for a long time.”
Kane is focused on medal bids with Bayern, before his attention turns to international matters with England. He will lead the Three Lions into a World Cup quest this summer as captain of his country and their all-time leading scorer - with 78 goals to his name.