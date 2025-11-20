Antoine Griezmann reveals how he helped lure Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid from Man City with Instagram messages

Alvarez’s arrival at Atletico in the summer of 2024 was framed as one of the window’s biggest coups, with the club spending €95 million (£82m/$104m) to prise him away from City. His immediate impact, 38 goals and 12 assists in 72 games, including 29 goals in his debut campaign quickly justified the investment and turned the Argentine into a central piece of Diego Simeone’s attack.
What was never known publicly is how influential Griezmann was in helping the deal materialise. The Frenchman, now in his 10th season at Los Rojiblancosand widely considered a club legend, has revealed that he personally reached out to Alvarez during the negotiations. His admission comes at a time when Atleti’s forward line has undergone major reshaping, with Alvarez becoming the new focal point and Griezmann transitioning into a more flexible role within Simeone’s plans.
As the former River Plater striker settled in and Atletico pushed to remain competitive in La Liga and Europe, Griezmann’s influence behind the scenes continued to matter. His leadership, contract renewal until 2027, and willingness to adapt have been central themes around the club and his account of the Instagram messages provides new insight into his long-standing commitment.