Anthony Martial AEK AthensInstagram (@aekfc_official) / X (@futbolnervion19)
Soham Mukherjee

Anthony Martial ripped by Greek media after AEK Athens debut as former Man Utd forward delivers 'tasteless' performance

A. MartialAEK AthensAEK Athens vs PAOK Thessaloniki FCSuper LeagueManchester UnitedPremier League

Anthony Martial delivered a "tasteless" performance on his AEK Athens debut and was subsequently criticised by the Greek media.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Martial had a difficult debut on Greek soil
  • Was introduced as a late substitute against PAOK
  • Failed to make a positive impact after coming on
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below