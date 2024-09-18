Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Anthony Martial's shock new club confirmed with ex-Man Utd forward set to sign history-making contract as he drops out of Europe's top five leagues

A. MartialManchester UnitedAEK AthensPremier LeagueFranceSuper League

Ex-Manchester United star Anthony Martial is set to sign a historic contract at a new club - but will be playing outside of Europe's top leagues.

  • Martial has an agreement to join AEK Athens
  • Will sign a three-year deal with the Greek side
  • Set to arrive in Athens on Wednesday evening
