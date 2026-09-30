‘Few players can do that!’ - Anthony Gordon hails Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘courage’ after England’s Nations League win

Gordon was quick to highlight exactly what makes the Madrid full-back such a special talent on the international stage. Speaking to the BBCafter the match, Gordon explained: "I make that run time and time again and only a certain number of players have that ability, technique and bravery to be willing to make the mistake trying that pass. That's why he's so good and I've been dying to play with him for that reason.

"He's had his own journey with England. He would've liked to have played more than he has but he's been a great character during this camp. I've really enjoyed being around him."