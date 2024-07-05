'An animal in goal' - Emi Martinez hailed for ‘crazy’ penalty record after more shootout heroics for Lionel Messi’s Argentina in Copa America quarter-finals
Emiliano Martinez has been lauded as “an animal in goal” for Argentina, with the Aston Villa shot-stopper producing more penalty shootout heroics.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- World Cup winner starring for his country
- Saved two spot-kicks against Ecuador
- Albiceleste into the last four on U.S. soil