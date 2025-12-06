'Very angry' - Roberto De Zerbi rages at 'insufficient' Mason Greenwood and Marseille stars after defeat to Lille

After enjoying a fine debut campaign in Ligue 1 in the 2024-25 season, where he scored 21 league goals in 34 matches, Greenwood has picked up from where he left off in the current campaign. The forward has already scored 10 Ligue 1 goals in 14 appearances and provided three assists.
The clash against Lille, however, proved to be a rare off day for the ex-United winger. Marseille players hardly turned up in the match and looked scrappy as Ethan Mbappe's 10th-minute goal was enough to secure three points for Lille. Marseille wasted an opportunity to go above reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain as they now sit third in the Ligue 1 table behind Lens and PSG.