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Burnley complete the signing of defender Anel Ahmedhodzic from Feyenoord in a £7 million deal
Strengthening the backline
Burnley have moved quickly to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new campaign with a significant addition. The English club has officially completed the signing of central defender Ahmedhodzic from Dutch Eredivisie side Feyenoord.
The deal brings the talented defender back to English football as the Clarets look to solidify their squad. Ahmedhodzic arrives at Turf Moor with high expectations to shore up the team's defensive line.
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Multi-million euro investment
To secure the centre-back's services, the English club has agreed to pay a reported fee of around €7 million to Feyenoord. This substantial investment highlights the club's determination to add proven quality and experience to their rearguard.
Club officials moved decisively behind the scenes to finalise the agreement and fend off potential competition. The acquisition marks one of the notable defensive transfers of the window for the side.
Proven defensive pedigree
Ahmedhodzic makes his way to England following a stint in the Eredivisie where he tested himself at a high competitive level. His ability to read the game, organise the defence, and build attacks from the back made him a key figure in the Netherlands.
Now, the central defender brings those attributes back to English football. His familiarity with the physical demands of the British game is expected to help him settle quickly into the squad.
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Familiarity with English football
For Ahmedhodzic, the atmosphere of English competition is already quite familiar. The commanding centre-back previously experienced the rigours of the top flight when he featured in the Premier League with Sheffield United during the 2023–24 season.
His arrival also forms part of the club's ongoing squad adjustments following the 2025–26 Premier League campaign, where Burnley finished 19th out of 20 teams and suffered relegation. Bringing in a player with proven top-flight experience serves as a vital step for their upcoming ambitions.
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