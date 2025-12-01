Eyebrows were raised on Monday when Cameroon released their 28-man squad for AFCON, which gets under way on Sunday, 21 December when tournament hosts Morocco take on Comoros. Despite selecting four goalkeepers, Onana was a shock absentee from The Indomitable Lions’ roster.
Two players who have been included in the squad are United forward Bryan Mbeumo and Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, who was strongly linked with a big-money move to Old Trafford in the summer. Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou - who now plays for Saudi Arabian outfit Diriyah Club - has also been selected by his country.