Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic to build on comeback, Weston McKennie to right Juventus ship, USMNT players to stay fit

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including Pulisic finding form and USMNT players staying fit

What to make of Christian Pulisic? First world-class, then flop, then somewhere in between, then discarded by a manager who made all of the wrong signings and didn't play to his strengths. Somehow, amid all of that, he scored twice to save AC Milan last week.

The question is now one of consistency. Can Pulisic do it again, or is it going to be a tale of the odd match winning spell with a fair bit of mediocrity mixed in?

It does feel like an important weekend, though. Mauricio Pochettino has named his latest USMNT squad for next week's CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Panama. Everything went mostly as predicted, with Brenden Aaronson the only glaring omission - but with Gio Reyna back and fit, he was always going to be fighting for minutes.

Article continues below

So, it's really a question of staying fit. From a USMNT perspective, it's vital that top players - Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Reyna, among others - do their thing with their clubs, and get to camp with fresh legs.

That is always tricky, of course, when there are seasons on the line. Milan and Juventus both have to go full pelt with European hopes up in the air. Reyna is seemingly made of glass. And a few others - namely, Josh Sargent and Antonee Robinson - have plenty to play for in their leagues.

GOAL looks ahead at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend.