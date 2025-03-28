Americans Abroad: Massive moments ahead as Christian Pulisic looks to save Milan, Gio Reyna hunts for redemption, Sergino Dest ramps up return

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including Pulisic and Dest in major matches

It was a miserable international break for the USMNT. They lost both games of a Nations League finals slate that they were supposed to win. First came the 1-0 to Panama. Then was a tepid, dreary, 2-1 defeat at the hands of Canada, a game that sorted of drifted away into irrelevance.

And with that, a glut of disappointed internationals return to their clubs. Christian Pulisic is the star man, as usual, and faces a big weekend for AC Milan as they take on Napoli. A loss would seem to end their hopes of playing in Europe next year - which would be a massive blow to a historic club.

Gio Reyna, too, returns to uncomfortable digs, with a manager under pressure and a big club also struggling in the middle of the pack. Recent minutes for Dortmund have offered hope. He will need to capitalize.

But there is good news out there. Sergino Dest is back in the fold for PSV, and looked in good touch in his return to play a few weeks ago. Antonee Robinson, too, is on the periphery of something special - and could help deliver a spot in the FA Cup semifinals if his Fulham side beat Crystal Palace on Saturday.

GOAL looks ahead at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend.