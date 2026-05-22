Alvaro Arbeloa confirms Real Madrid exit after brief spell as coach ahead of Jose Mourinho's return

The former Spain international reflected positively on his time at the club despite the disappointing results and thanked both the squad and the club hierarchy for their support. Instead of returning to his post at Madrid B or with the academy, he has opted to part ways after a long association with the club.

"Hopefully, it’s a 'see you later' because I have always considered this my home," Arbeloa said at a press conference ahead of his last game in charge. "I have been part of Real Madrid for 20 years in many roles, and I will always consider it my home. It’s clear that this will be my last match this season as coach of Real Madrid, but I don’t know if it will be the last of my life as a Real Madrid coach.

"I leave Madrid with immense gratitude toward my players. They’ve made me better, allowed me to enjoy every day, taught me so much, and made me a better coach today than I was back on January 12th or 13th. I’m also very grateful to the president and to Jose Angel for the opportunity they gave me, and to everyone involved with the first team.

"I leave Real Madrid thankful because over the past eight years, I’ve been able to get to know the club better. I’ve dealt with so many people, and I leave having made many friends, very happy, and I hope I can return someday."