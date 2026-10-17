AFP
AC Milan rush to secure Alphadjo Cisse's future with bumper new contract after Europa League hat-trick heroics
Milan move to reward teenage hero
Milan are keen to secure Cisse on a new and improved contract following his explosive start to life at the club. Gazzetta indicate that formal discussions with the 19-year-old's representatives could begin by the end of next week.
The Italian club hope to finalize an agreement by the end of the calendar year to reflect Cisse's newfound status as a genuine first-team star. The forward was already under contract until the summer of 2030, but his immediate impact has accelerated plans to upgrade his terms.
Cisse currently earns a reported €800,000 per season, a figure that is expected to rise significantly once he puts pen to paper on the prospective extension.
- AFP
European history sparks contract rush
The urgency behind the proposed deal stems directly from Cisse's stunning display in Thursday's 4-0 Europa League victory over RB Salzburg. The teenager delivered a masterclass, claiming the man of the match award after scoring a perfect hat-trick.
In doing so, Cisse became the youngest Italian player ever to score a hat-trick in a major European competition. His clinical performance captivated supporters and cemented his reputation as one of Europe's brightest young attacking talents. Milan management now view a swift contract upgrade as a priority to recognise his rapid progression into a pivotal match-winner.
Rapid rise from Serie B background
Cisse's rapid emergence in the top flight follows a highly successful development path. Milan completed his signing from Hellas Verona at the end of the January transfer window earlier this year before leaving him on loan.
He spent the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign with Catanzaro, where he enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season in Serie B. Cisse registered six goals in 22 second-tier appearances, demonstrating the goalscoring instinct that prompted Milan to secure his services. That underlying form has translated seamlessly to the highest level, with Cisse netting five goals in his first seven appearances in a Milan shirt.
- AFP
What's next for Cisse?
With formal contract discussions set to kick off in the coming days, Milan will aim to reach a swift agreement with Cisse's camp. The administration wants the entire renewal wrapped up well before the end of the calendar year. On the pitch, the young forward will look to maintain his incredible momentum as Milan navigate a busy domestic and European fixture schedule.
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