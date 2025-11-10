'All that misery' - Legendary ex-Ajax manager rules out return to management after horrific Premier League & Serie A spells

Few Dutch managers have lived as extreme a managerial journey as De Boer. At Ajax, between 2010 and 2016, he was nothing short of a legend, winning four consecutive Eredivisie titles, the Johan Cruyff Shield, and earning back-to-back Rinus Michels Awards as the best coach in the country. His Ajax side embodied Dutch football’s ideals laced with possession-heavy, attacking, and relentlessly dominant.
But after narrowly missing a fifth league title in 2016, De Boer resigned, bringing an end to an era of domestic dominance. What followed, however, was a sequence of bruising experiences that reshaped his perspective on football management and also his place within it.
His move to Inter in 2016 lasted just 85 days. A low scoring average in games and four losses in five matches saw him dismissed before winter. Months later came his ill-fated Crystal Palace stint with a mere 77 days and five games in the Premier League which all ended in defeats. What began as a mission to modernise teams quickly turned into a pattern of short-lived chaos.