Alisha Lehmann Douglas Luiz USAGOAL/GETTY/Alisha Lehmann Instagram
Ritabrata Banerjee

Alisha Lehmann visits famous Hollywood sign as she continues whistlestop tour of LA with boyfriend Douglas Luiz in the US for Copa America

Alisha LehmannDouglas LuizShowbizBrazilCopa America

Alisha Lehmann shared photographs on social media of her visit to the famous Hollywood Sign while on tour in Los Angeles.

  • Lehmann visited the Hollywood Sign
  • Currently in LA after holidaying in Miami and Orlando
  • Will support Douglas Luiz at Copa America 2024
