Where is Alexander Isak?! Why Liverpool's £125m man missed out on Man City FA Cup showdown despite injury return - explained

Speaking ahead of the fixture, head coach Arne Slot was realistic about the striker's condition and the timeline required to get him back to competitive speed. The Dutch manager noted that while Isak is back in the mix, he is far from being ready to lead the line in a game of this intensity after such a lengthy spell on the treatment table.

Speaking ahead of the game to TNT Sport, the Dutchman said: "You always do these things in co-operation with medical staff, performance staff and the player himself. We came to the conclusion that it was better for him to have a few more sessions than only one or two and then immediately jump into a game like this, where if you bring him in there might be extra-time. The situation is now that I hope that he will be available for Wednesday, but today came too early for him."