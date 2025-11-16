'I don't give myself any excuses' - Alexander Isak opens up on injury hell after Liverpool striker makes return in Sweden's thumping loss to Switzerland

Isak came on for the final 28 minutes of his side's heavy loss and admitted he came through the game unscathed but suggested he is not at 100 per cent yet. The Swede admitted his preparation has not been "optimal," but he isn't making any excuses.

"It felt okay," he told Swedish newspaper Sportbladet. "I feel like the reaction was good after the match in my body. Hopefully, I can play properly in the next match (against Slovenia on Tuesday). It’s always frustrating when you’re injured. Regardless of whether it’s one match or more. It’s always worse for the player himself.

"It hasn’t been optimal. But when I’m on the field, I don’t give myself any excuses. I always want to play my game and perform. But yes, it’s hard to be away and not be able to help and contribute. Now I’m back and I’m positive. There’s not much that’s easy in football. But with experience, you learn to deal with things. That’s how it is with injuries and all that. You learn to deal with it and get back on track the right way."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!