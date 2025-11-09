Man City Liv ratings dokuGetty/GOAL
Richard Martin

Man City player ratings vs Liverpool: Jeremy Doku rips the Reds apart! Winger dazzles in dominant victory as Erling Haaland and Nico Gonzalez grab goals

Jeremy Doku ripped Liverpool to shreds in one of the great individual displays this fixture has seen as Manchester City outclassed their rivals in a dominant 3-0 win. The Belgian winger gave Conor Bradley a living nightmare throughout the time he was on the pitch, but no visiting player was safe from Doku, and after monstering the Reds he topped his performance off with a fittingly brilliant goal.

Doku's trickery earned City a penalty when he was fouled by Giorgi Mamardashvili, although the goalkeeper got his own back by denying Erling Haaland from the spot. Haaland would not be denied, though, and powered City into the lead with a header. Liverpool thought they had levelled against the run of play when Virgil van Dijk scored a header from a corner, but Andy Robertson was interfering with play from an offside position.

It was a warning to City and they responded by doubling their advantage right before half-time with a deflected effort from Nico Gonzalez. Liverpool improved in the second half and gave the hosts a few scares, but Doku had the final say, scoring with an incredible curling strike which ended the contest there and then.

GOAL rates City's players from the Etihad Stadium...

  Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (6/10):

    Some good, some bad. Risked a red card with a headless charge from his area to face down Salah and was saved by Dias. He did make a good save from Szoboszlai's long-range hit and was quick to push a loose ball away from the feet of Van Dijk.

    Matheus Nunes (7/10):

    One of his best displays in a City shirt and against a top opponent. Provided the perfect cross for Haaland to open the scoring and was comfortable in defence, a key challenge on Robertson among his many contributions.

    Ruben Dias (8/10):

    A masterful performance from the back. Made countless interventions, from cutting out an inviting pass from Salah, beating Szoboszlai to the ball and above all saving Donnarumma's blushes by tackling Salah.

    Josko Gvardiol (5/10):

    Made a worrying amount of mistakes in the second half which gave Liverpool encouragement.

    Nico O'Reilly (7/10):

    Worked his socks off throughout, which was particularly impressive after going down with an apparent injury in the first half. Caused Bradley plenty of bother, making for a fearsome double act down the left flank with Doku.

  FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL

    Midfield

    Bernardo Silva (8/10):

    Produced a big-game performance, controlling proceedings with his precise passing and vision.

    Nico Gonzalez (8/10):

    He has been learning the trade of a City midfielder in the last year and today he delivered his first-class thesis. Showed brilliant awareness throughout, making numerous key blocks and interceptions while also bolting forward to support the attack. His goal may have been a little lucky, but he showed the belief to shoot from range and was rewarded.

    Phil Foden (6/10):

    Was perhaps a little worn out after his Champions League heroics as he took a back seat role in creativity, although he did chip in with some important defensive work.

  Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

    Attack

    Rayan Cherki (5/10):

    A comedown from his excellent display against Bournemouth. Spooned a shot over the bar, had another blocked and overall failed to sparkle, leading to him being withdrawn for Savinho early in the second half.

    Erling Haaland (7/10):

    Responded perfectly to the setback of having his penalty saved by finding the breakthrough goal, beating Konate in the air with an athletic leap and getting a whole load of power on the cross. Linked the play well by giving his team-mates wall passes from which to launch quick breaks. 

    Jeremy Doku (10/10):

    A truly phenomenal display from start to finish. Began playing all over the attack but was most dangerous down the left. Tore Bradley apart from start to finish, earned the penalty, fuelled countless attacks with his dribbles and then adorned his performance with a magnificent strike.

  Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

    Subs & Manager

    Savinho (5/10):

    Should have done more after replacing Cherki in the 52nd minute and his introduction initially led to Liverpool getting a grip on the play.

    Omar Marmoush (6/10):

    Looked keen to add to the goal rout but still looks a little rusty after his injury lay-off.

    Pep Guardiola (9/10):

    A near-perfect display from his team on his 1000th game. Got his selection spot on and knew exactly how to cause Liverpool harm. Only made two substitutions as there was very little he needed to change.

