Alejandro Garnacho for sale already?! Fee revealed that Chelsea believe they can receive for former Man Utd winger

When the winger swapped the North West for London, many warned that he was entering a system where players are often viewed merely as assets rather than long-term pillars. Chelsea’s current business model focuses heavily on acquiring young talent with high resale value, and it appears he may be the latest victim of this revolving-door policy as the club look to balance the books. His underlying numbers highlight this struggle; in 37 total appearances across all competitions, he has managed just eight goals and four assists in 1,935 minutes of action. His Premier League return has been particularly underwhelming, registering just one goal and four assists in 20 outings. While he found some form in domestic cups - scoring four times in four EFL Cup games and two goals in four FA Cup ties - a single strike in nine UEFA Champions League matches was not enough to cement his spot. With players like Estevao, Jamie Gittens, and Pedro Neto all competing for minutes on the flanks, Garnacho has firmly slipped down the pecking order.