Alejandro Garnacho told how to justify £40m price tag at Chelsea as Blues legend explains what ex-Man Utd winger is missing
How many goals has Garnacho scored for Chelsea?
Old Trafford academy graduate Garnacho was once considered to be part of long-term plans in Manchester, with the tricky forward expected to follow in the footsteps of other home-grown stars - such as Ryan Giggs and Marcus Rashford - at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’.
Frustration eventually got the better of him, leading to breakdown in his working relationship with former Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim. A sale was sanctioned during the summer of 2025, with Garnacho swapping the North West of England for the west end of London.
Just one Premier League goal has been recorded this season, and seven efforts in total, with four assists being added to that output. Competition for places in the Chelsea squad is fierce, particularly on the flanks, and Garnacho has found it difficult to nail down a regular starting berth.
- Getty
Will Garnacho ever be consistent enough for a top club?
Questions have been asked of whether he will ever be consistent enough to truly thrive at an elite club. When that poser was put to Poyet, the Blues legend - speaking exclusively via an online casino that pays real money - told GOAL: “I think everybody had a big impression when he played in Man United and it was something different that, you know, everybody was looking for.
“I think he needs to settle down a little bit and not put on himself too much expectation. Because if not, it's going to become this kind of thing with wingers where ‘are they are high or they are low’? Like one game they are, wow. And the next game, he didn't touch the ball.
“I think he needs to find the balance and needs the consistency. I think he's still young and he needs to reach the experience to be consistent enough to become a week in, week out Chelsea player.”
Rosenior confident full potential will be unlocked
Garnacho does boast the backing of Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior. The man calling shots from the dugout has said of bringing the best out of a forward that is clearly capable of delivering more than his current numbers suggest: “Garna is a top player. ‘I’ve changed a little bit tactically since I've come in; I've wanted to dominate midfield areas. That has meant at times I've only played with one winger, but Garna is an outstanding player. What I've really liked in this period is his reaction to not starting.”
Rosenior continued: “We have got to take into account that Garna is 21 – he's got huge ability and huge potential. For any young player, the biggest thing to be challenged is your consistency level, but he's showing really good signs, not just in training but in meetings, that he's on a really good track. He’s definitely going to get his opportunities to play with the schedule we've got coming up.
“I want to find out about people's character not just when times are good, but when times are difficult as well. What I want is a consistent winning team, and to have a consistent winning team, you need consistent behaviours and habits regardless of what's happening to you individually.
“So not just Garna, every player knows from the conversations I've had that how they operate day to day – not just in training but in meetings – affects my team selection. And Garna has put himself in a really, really good place the last few weeks and he's more than knocking on the door to start.
“People make judgments based on the way people look. Garna is a really good character who works really hard every day in training. I know in the end his quality is going to show in a really consistent way.”
- Getty
Chelsea fixtures 2025-26: Blues crashed out of the Champions League
Garnacho was bizarrely handed a note by Rosenior towards the end of Chelsea’s Champions League last-16 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain - when that game was already beyond them - and the Blues need to start signing from the same hymn sheet when facing Everton on Saturday in what will be their final game before the March international break.