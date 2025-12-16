Alarm bells ringing at Borussia Dortmund as ex-director backs Nico Schlotterbeck's criticism with attack on lack of leaders at Bundesliga giants

The crisis at the Westfalenstadion appears to be deepening, with internal rifts now spilling out into the public domain amid a questionable run of form that has seen them win one of their last four matches across the Bundesliga and Champions League. After defender Schlotterbeck tore into his teammates following a Champions League collapse that ended in a 2-2 draw with Bodo/Glimt, many expected the club hierarchy to close ranks and protect the squad. Instead, club legend and current external advisor Sammer has poured petrol on the fire, validating the centre-back's outburst and suggesting that the problems at the club run far deeper than a single bad result.
The atmosphere in the Ruhr Valley has turned toxic in recent weeks, with head coach Niko Kovac coming under increasing pressure. The European slip up served as a breaking point for Schlotterbeck, who launched a furious tirade against the team's "extremely sloppy" performance, specifically targeting the lack of impact from the substitutes bench. Rather than reprimanding the player for airing dirty laundry, Sammer’s intervention has effectively confirmed that the defender’s frustrations are shared by those at the very top of the club's advisory board.