Alan Shearer questions 'strange timing' of Eddie Howe departure as Newcastle legend reacts to shock news

Despite his confusion over the exit, Shearer was quick to praise the job Howe performed since taking over a club that was staring at relegation in 2021. The manager famously ended the club's 70-year wait for a major trophy by winning the Carabao Cup in 2025. Shearer reflected on the emotional impact Howe had on the fanbase, stating: "What I would say is thank you. Thank you to Eddie for what he's given us. He gave me my best day as a Newcastle fan with that day at Wembley. He's given us some incredible nights in the Champions League that we'll never ever forget.

"He did a wonderful job for Newcastle. It's been an incredible ride. I think the job that he did was unbelievable from where he took us when he came, there was a real threat of relegation. He steadied the ship. He then got us climbing the league. He then brought in some wonderful players. He then took us to a final; we got beaten in that final, but then took us back again and gave us the day that we've so craved for.

"Whatever happens now, the Geordies will always be grateful for what he gave us that day."