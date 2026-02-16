'I acted as his agent' - Vinicius Jr reveals how he helped Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham

Mbappe has registered 82 goals for Real through 90 appearances in all competitions, with the target being found on 38 occasions this season. He won La Liga's Golden Boot last season and tops that chart again this term.
Real are chasing down more major silverware, in domestic and continental competition, with their fearsome No.10 leading that charge. They worked hard to bring Mbappe onto their books, with a window of opportunity opening up when his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired.
Mbappe headed to Spain as a free agent, penning a lucrative contract, with the Frenchman having never shied away from the fact that it was his dream to represent the Madrid-based heavyweights. He was, however, still talked into treading that path by prominent figures who were already on Los Blancos’ books.