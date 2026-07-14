Adrien Rabiot insists France have 'no anti-Lamine Yamal plan' for World Cup semi-final & addresses previous criticism of Spain wonderkid
Past tension resurfaces ahead
The France midfielder was reminded of past psychological warfare ahead of Les Bleus' crucial World Cup semi-final showdown against Spain at the Dallas Stadium. The media dragged up the bitter history from the Euro 2024 semi-finals, where Rabiot had launched a sharp critique by claiming the Spanish wonderkid "had to do much more" if he wanted to play in a final.
Yamal immediately hit back at the time, posting "Move in silence, speak only when it's time to say checkmate" on social media before netting a wondergoal that dumped the French out of the tournament.
- Getty Images Sport
Rabiot denies specific plan
In his latest press conference, Rabiot chose to play down individual tensions and insisted there is no specific tactical blueprint to man-mark the Barcelona prodigy. The former Juventus man urged his team-mates to remain wary of La Roja's dangerous frontline, highlighting their ability to exploit tight spaces inside the penalty box.
Rabiot stressed that France will not fall into the trap of obsessing over a single player: "There is no anti-Lamine Yamal plan. We are focusing on the Spanish national team, not just one player. We know they are dangerous across the board: him, the attacking players, their possession, their ability to find spaces near the box, and their combination play. We have to be alert to all of that. I don't think we should focus solely on one individual."
Optimism high within camp
Despite holding painful memories against Spain, optimism remains high within the French camp thanks to their meticulous preparation throughout the tournament. Rabiot stated that the squad is in peak physical and mental condition after navigating a demanding route to the final four.
The midfielder called for humility while urging his side to back their abilities to reach the showpiece event: "Nothing guarantees that we are going to win. That will be decided out on the pitch. We are focused, we're going to prepare for this match very well, and we trust the journey we've had so far. We have to believe in ourselves, but always with the humility that has defined us since the start of the tournament. I hope we reach the final, because that is our goal."
When pressed further on his historical feud with Yamal, Rabiot offered a relaxed response regarding his past remarks: "I don't exactly remember those comments. But if I said them, it would be because that's what I thought at the time."
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Heavyweights battle for final
A blockbuster international clash now awaits France as they eye an eighth consecutive victory in all competitions. However, breaking Spain's dominance will be a monumental task given that the high-flying Iberians head into the fixture on an incredible 16-match unbeaten streak. The Texas showdown is set to act as the ultimate litmus test for the Les Bleus backline as they attempt to stifle a Spanish engine room pulled by Fabian Ruiz and Rodri.
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