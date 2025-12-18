Adidas announce new F50 boots that pay tribute to Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah ahead of AFCON
A golden tribute to an Egyptian icon
Crafted as a bespoke F50 Elite FG, the boot has been produced to mark Salah’s enduring influence at club and international level. Adidas describe it as an attempt to “immortalise” a player who has become a global icon. The visual language of the new boot draws heavily on Egyptian heritage, with subtle but deliberate references to ancient symbolism woven throughout the design. A clean white upper forms the base, while sand-toned detailing evokes desert landscapes and hieroglyphic motifs associated with Egypt’s long and storied past.
Gold accents provide a sense of prestige, with adidas’ Three Stripes running along the lateral side in metallic tones, complemented by a gold F50 logo. A secondary white F50 mark appears on the forefoot, while the tongue is finished in white with gold detailing, rounding off an aesthetic that is understated yet striking. The balance between minimalism and bold symbolism is intended to reflect a player who combines ruthless efficiency with global star power.
Salah back in the spotlight at Anfield
The release of the boots coincides with a turbulent but ultimately reassuring period in Salah’s Liverpool career. The 33-year-old recently returned to action after a brief but intense spell of tension following the Reds’ draw with Leeds United earlier this month. In candid post-match comments, Salah suggested he felt “thrown under the bus” by both the club and head coach Arne Slot, remarks that sparked widespread debate and fuelled speculation about his future. The situation escalated when he was omitted from Liverpool’s Champions League trip to Inter, prompting rumours of a potential January departure. Those fears were eased last weekend when Salah was restored to the starting line-up against Brighton. He made an immediate impact, supplying the assist for Hugo Ekitike’s second goal as Liverpool secured a vital league victory, underlining his continued importance to the side.
Following Salah's return to action, Slot had told Sky Sports: "I think he was a threat. The first ball he touched, he almost made an assist for Mac Allister. He was constantly involved in the fact we had Mo. Pleasing to see but not a surprise. It was an easy decision to put him in the squad. I have said many times before what has been said between us will stay between us. We needed him and he assisted to the 2-0 which is nice for us. We have been so many times this season on the wrong side of the set-piece battle. He goes to the AFCON and that means for us another player down. This is what we knew before the season started. Hopefully one or two players can come back from injury."
AFCON and the question of the future
As Salah prepares to head to Morocco with the Egyptian national team, questions around his long-term future remain unresolved. Despite signing a two-year extension with Liverpool last season, the forward has never fully dismissed interest from the Saudi Pro League, where clubs have been monitoring his situation closely for more than a year. At 33, Salah is approaching the latter stages of his career, and the lure of a lucrative move to the Middle East remains a realistic possibility. His commercial value would be enormous, potentially mirroring the impact Cristiano Ronaldo has had since joining Al-Nassr.
However, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk expressed his desire for Salah to continue at Anfield. Speaking to reporters after the match, the Dutchman said: "Of course I speak to him. I speak about everything with him. Of course, I've told him I want him to stay. The rest I'm not going to tell you. I wish him all the best and come back hopefully. I have no control over that. He is one of the leaders. I would love to have him around because he is one of the leaders. But obviously the fact is he is going to AFCON. I wish him absolutely all the best. We will be in contact over the next days and weeks, we always are. And then let's see."
What comes next?
Yet, for now, no final decision has been made. Much may depend on Liverpool’s own direction under Slot and whether the club see Salah as central to their plans beyond the current cycle. Having already cemented his status as the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer for a single club, his legacy at Anfield is secure regardless of what comes next.