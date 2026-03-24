Achraf Hakimi agent addresses Real Madrid return rumours as PSG star targets second Champions League title

Despite persistent rumours linking him with a move back to the Santiago Bernabeu, Hakimi is settled and happy at Paris Saint-Germain. His agent, Alejandro Camano, has clarified that the right-back's immediate future remains firmly in Ligue 1, where he is under contract until June 2029. The Morocco star has become a pillar of the Parisian side since his arrival in 2021.
Speaking to winwin, Camano stated: "Achraf is very happy at PSG. He feels very good there and wants to win the Champions League for the second time, as well as lead the team as far as possible."