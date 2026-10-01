AC Milan plot raid for Granada prodigy Owen Emeka but face Real Madrid competition

The winger's impressive displays for Granada's youth setup last season convinced the Andalusian hierarchy that he was ready for the senior ranks. Reflecting on the youngster's standout performance against Madrid in the Under-19 national championship semi-finals, club insiders concluded: "Right, this lad might just be ready."

That faith was quickly repaid, with Emeka registering one goal in six Segunda Division outings this term to become the second-youngest goalscorer in Granada's history.



