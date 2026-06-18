AC Milan turn to Borussia Dortmund legend to aid Rubem Amorim project after Tottenham talks fall through
Kehl emerges as a candidate
The search for a new technical director at AC Milan has taken an intriguing turn following the club's unsuccessful attempt to lure Markus Krosche away from Eintracht Frankfurt. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri hierarchy have now turned their attention to Kehl, who is currently a free agent after his long-term association with Borussia Dortmund came to an end earlier this year. Kehl is considered an attractive option due to his extensive experience at the highest level of European football, having overseen a recruitment system in Germany that became famous for identifying and developing elite talent.
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Spurs breakdown provides a boost
Milan's pursuit of Kehl comes at an opportune moment, as the German executive recently saw a move to the Premier League collapse. Kehl had been in advanced negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur and even travelled to London for face-to-face talks, but the deal fell through because the two parties were unable to align on the strategic direction of the north London club moving forward.
This breakdown has left Kehl available for a move to Italy, where Milan owner Gerry Cardinale is eager to build a high-performance environment for the newly appointed Ruben Amorim. Unlike the situation at Spurs, where differences regarding the hierarchy and the influence of manager Roberto De Zerbi reportedly played a role, Milan are looking for a director who can work in perfect harmony with Amorim’s specific requirements for the first-team squad.
Amorim’s Sporting reunion
The appointment of a new director is seen as a crucial step in facilitating Amorim’s ambitious transfer plans. The Portuguese tactician has already made it clear that he wants to bring familiar faces from Sporting CP to San Siro to accelerate the implementation of his system. Specifically, Amorim has identified Morten Hjulmand and Francisco Trincao as his priority targets for the summer window.
Securing a director of Kehl's calibre would help Milan navigate what are expected to be complex negotiations for the Sporting duo. While Hjulmand has been a target for Manchester United and Manchester City, the Rossoneri believe that Amorim’s personal relationship with the Danish midfielder could give them the edge in a competitive market. Trincao, meanwhile, is valued for his tactical versatility, which fits into the innovative approach Cardinale wants to see at the club.
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Director shortlist and alternatives
While Kehl is a prominent name, Milan are keeping their options open as they resume their search for a technical chief. Other names currently under consideration include Jose Boto, the former Benfica scout who is currently at Flamengo and has a prior connection to Amorim from their time together in Lisbon. Devin Ozek, formerly of Fenerbahce, is also being monitored by the Milan board.
Furthermore, an intermediary has proposed Jason Ayto, who recently left his role at Brighton. The objective for Milan is to find a director who fully subscribes to Cardinale’s vision of aggressive, front-foot football. As Cardinale explained when discussing the new era under Amorim: "He is one of the most prepared and innovative coaches of the new European generation: young, ambitious, with a clear footballing identity and a well-defined tactical approach. Ruben believes in offensive, high-intensity football. His philosophy blends perfectly with our vision."