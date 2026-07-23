AC Milan announce contract extension for Luka Modric in major boost for Ruben Amorim

AC Milan have confirmed that the Croatian icon has committed his future to the Rossoneri by signing a one-year contract extension. The deal ensures the veteran midfield maestro will remain at the club until June 30, 2027, putting an end to speculation regarding his potential retirement. The club expressed their delight in the official announcement, highlighting the immense value the Ballon d'Or winner continues to provide to the team.

A statement from the club read: "AC Milan is pleased to announce that Luka Modric has signed a contract for a further season, until 30 June 2027. A key figure in the Rossoneri midfield since his arrival, Luka has brought his experience and quality to the service of the team, both on and off the pitch, with humility and great passion. One of the finest and most iconic players in world football, the Croatian will continue his journey in the Rossoneri shirt - with which he made 37 appearances and scored two goals last season - with the ambition to reach new, important milestones."







