'Absolute shocker' - Wayne Rooney slams VAR-less officials after series of errors in Newcastle's FA Cup win at Aston Villa

Newcastle advanced through to the fifth round despite the controversial decision not to award a penalty just after the hour mark, which Rooney felt was “one of the worst decisions [he has] ever seen in football”.
With no VAR to call upon at this stage of the FA Cup, referee Chris Kavanagh and his officiating team had a torrid afternoon with multiple contentious calls, several of which seemed to go against the away side. Tammy Abraham had strayed offside before scoring Aston Villa’s opening goal, before Digne was lucky to stay on the pitch for a shin-high tackle on Jacob Murphy, later getting away with the penalty claims to concede a free-kick which ultimately led to Sandro Tonali’s deflected equaliser. The same player then put Newcastle ahead against ten-man Villa, who had seen Marco Bizot sent off in first-half stoppage time, and Nick Woltemade added the gloss onto victory.
The fact that the result was not affected by these decisions only serves to prevent an even stronger tirade being launched on the officials, but the use and necessity of VAR was made clear on Saturday evening after a series of decisions which were objectively incorrect according to many.