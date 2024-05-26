Ramsdale-Arsenal-play-off-final-ChampionshipGetty/GOAL/X:@MyFootballCoach
Ritabrata Banerjee

Aaron Ramsdale transforms into Hagrid at Wembley as Arsenal goalkeeper dons hilarious Harry Potter disguise to watch Southampton's Championship play-off final win over Leeds

Aaron RamsdaleArsenalPremier LeagueChampionshipLeeds vs SouthamptonLeedsSouthampton

Aaron Ramsdale was in attendance at Wembley wearing a hilarious Hagrid costume as he watched Leeds and Southampton in the Championship play-off final.

  • Southampton beat Leeds in final
  • Ramsdale in crowd at Wembley
  • Arsenal keeper donned hilarious disguise
