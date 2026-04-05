A comparison reveals the truth… Why do Arbeloa’s mistakes seem more serious than Alonso’s defeats?

The newspaper "ElDesmarque" has reported dramatic developments in the La Liga title race, after Real Madrid suffered a crushing blow that has dashed much of their hopes of competing for the title, following Barcelona’s 2-1 victory over Atlético Madrid, just a few hours after the Royal side’s defeat to Real Mallorca by the same score.

It noted that this defeat marks the fifth for manager Álvaro Arbeloa since taking charge of the first team, equalling the number of defeats suffered by Xabi Alonso during the season before his departure, but in ten fewer matches, which reflects the mounting pressure on the young manager.

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