According to *Sport Bild*, the 40-year-old goalkeeper is likely to stay at the club beyond this season. Neuer himself can envisage “staying on for another campaign with the record champions”.
Translated by
A clear trend is emerging regarding Manuel Neuer, and the ramifications could force a significant change for Jonas Urbig at FC Bayern
FC Bayern officials Max Eberl and Christoph Freund have repeatedly stated in recent months that they will defer to Manuel Neuer on whether he continues his career in Munich. The veteran goalkeeper has been in fine form lately; he excelled during the 2-1 away win over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals and was named Man of the Match at the Bernabéu.
On Tuesday, ahead of the second leg against Madrid, Neuer himself stated that an announcement on his future was imminent. “The sooner, the better,” he said. “I haven’t decided yet, but I don’t think it will be much longer.”
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If Neuer stays, Urbig is set for more game time.
Should his contract be extended, Bayern’s management intends to deploy the 2014 World Cup winner more sparingly next season. His deputy, Jonas Urbig, is poised to receive significantly more game time in preparation for the post-Neuer era. The 22-year-old is expected to start roughly 20 matches.
Urbig has already appeared in 14 matches this term, several of them coming while Neuer sat out six games earlier in the year due to two muscle injuries that required nearly a month of recovery.
Loaned shot-stoppers Daniel Peretz (25, Southampton FC) and Alexander Nübel (29, VfB Stuttgart) are also under contract for next term, but an extended Neuer deal would likely end their chances of regular first-team action at Säbener Straße. Veteran third-choice Sven Ulreich (37) could still stay on for another year, with kicker reporting in mid-March that an extension was likely.
Manuel Neuer’s performance statistics at FC Bayern
Games 593 Clean sheets: 276 goals conceded. Goals conceded 489 Titles 32