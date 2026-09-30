'Part of something for 16 years' - 2026 World Cup captain Tim Ream announces retirement from USMNT

Speaking to media on Tuesday in his hometown of St. Louis, Ream confirmed that he was stepping away from the national team after a 16 years representing the stars and stripes. Of all outfield players to ever represent the USMNT, only DaMarcus Beasley has a longer gap between first and last cap, with Ream's USMNT debut coming all the way back in November 2010.

Ream's international career was anything but linear, though. After earning seven caps in 2010 and 11, he didn't feature again until 2014 after that year's World Cup. He then didn't feature at all in 2018 before 14 caps in 2019. Then, after just six caps over the ensuing two years, he was a surprising recall for the 2022 World Cup, where he went right back into the USMNT lineup as a starter in Qatar.

He was then ever-present on the road to the 2026 World Cup, eventually captaining the team while starting four games at this past summer's tournament, his last with the USMNT.



