Getty Images Sport
'Part of something for 16 years' - 2026 World Cup captain Tim Ream announces retirement from USMNT
- Getty Images Sport
What happened?
Speaking to media on Tuesday in his hometown of St. Louis, Ream confirmed that he was stepping away from the national team after a 16 years representing the stars and stripes. Of all outfield players to ever represent the USMNT, only DaMarcus Beasley has a longer gap between first and last cap, with Ream's USMNT debut coming all the way back in November 2010.
Ream's international career was anything but linear, though. After earning seven caps in 2010 and 11, he didn't feature again until 2014 after that year's World Cup. He then didn't feature at all in 2018 before 14 caps in 2019. Then, after just six caps over the ensuing two years, he was a surprising recall for the 2022 World Cup, where he went right back into the USMNT lineup as a starter in Qatar.
He was then ever-present on the road to the 2026 World Cup, eventually captaining the team while starting four games at this past summer's tournament, his last with the USMNT.
- Getty Images Sport
What Ream said
"I know I've said in the past that I won't retire from the national team until I retire completely from the game, but the kids are getting younger and younger, and I don't mean my own kids," Ream said. "This has been discussed before this camp. It was discussed that I would not be a player with the national team anymore, so it is retirement. We've used the word 'recognition'. We weren't really sure how we wanted to label it, but yeah, that's it for me.
"I'm proud of being a part of something for 16 years, but it is time to step away and stay away from playing with the national team."
- Anadolu Agency
The big moments
In addition to representing the U.S. at two World Cups, Ream also won two trophies with the U.S., lifting the CONCACAF Nations League in 2020 and 2024. There isn't one specific moment that he's most proud of, though.
"It's what makes the journey the journey," he said. "There's not one thing that I can point to and say, 'Oh, I'm so happy that happened'. I can tell you, the last four years have been the most enjoyable time I've ever had with the national team, and that's not to say that it was better than the rest, but it was the most enjoyable.
"I look at the other times that were difficult times, and I think, 'Yeah, you made it through the turmoil and the whatever it was, the setbacks, and you came out the other side, and you continued to push and plug away'. I don't think I can separate any moments...Everything happened because it happened, and at the end of the day, I still got to sit here after representing my national team for 16 years, even through the ups and downs."
- Newscom World
What comes next?
While the 38-year-old defender has called time on his international career, he is continuing on with his club, Charlotte FC.
"I haven't made a decision," Ream said. "I'm not entirely sure what's going to happen...We want to try to win a trophy. We have a good group in that changing room and we've been playing well, been on a good run, and so that's the focus.
"And then, once the season finishes, then you figure it out from there, but that won't be a decision made or vocalized until after the last ball is kicked."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting