The opening 45 minutes in Rabat saw Morocco dominate possession but struggle to turn control into clear chances. Just 10 minutes in, Soufiane Rahimi had the perfect opportunity to put the Atlas Lions ahead, but his penalty was denied by Comoros goalkeeper Yannick Pandor.

From there, Les Coelacanths showcased discipline and resilience, keeping their defensive shape tight and frustrating Morocco’s attempts to break through. Despite Morocco’s territorial dominance, their play in the final third lacked sharpness, with few meaningful opportunities created. Comoros’ backline held firm, making it clear that breaking them down will be no easy task.

The half closed deadlock at 0-0 with Morocco pressing but without reward, while Comoros grew in confidence, proving they are more than capable of standing up to the hosts.

The second half unfolded with Morocco continuing to dictate the rhythm of play, monopolising possession and forcing Comoros deep into their own half. Yet, for all their control, the Atlas Lions initially struggled to translate dominance into decisive action in the final third, misfiring on several occasions and leaving the contest finely balanced.

That balance shifted in the 55th minute when Brahim Diaz seized his moment. Pouncing on a cross inside the area, Diaz showed sharp instincts to steer it into the net, finally breaking the deadlock and sending the home crowd into raptures. The goal injected urgency into the match, but rather than retreat, Les Coelacanths responded with admirable courage. Despite trailing and being out‑possessed, they pressed forward in search of an equaliser, refusing to simply absorb pressure.

Their ambition, however, proved costly. In the 74th minute, an attempt to play out from the back unravelled under Morocco’s press. Ayoub El Kaabi capitalised in spectacular fashion, executing a stunning overhead kick that doubled the hosts’ advantage and effectively sealed the contest. The strike showcased both Morocco’s persistence and El Kaabi’s flair, leaving Comoros with little room to recover.

The scoreline remained 2‑0 at full time, a result that reflected Morocco’s control but also highlighted Comoros’ resilience and refusal to fold easily. Looking ahead, Morocco will face Mali in their next Group A fixture on Friday, December 26, while Comoros prepare to meet Zambia on the same day, both matches promising fresh drama in the race for progression.