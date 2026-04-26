‘1,500 goals between them’ but Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez lack ‘magic’ as MLS Cup winners Inter Miami wait on first win at Nu Stadium

This match marked a rare start for 39-year-old Luis Suarez, who was named in the XI for just the second time this year following a spectacular goal against Real Salt Lake earlier in the week. Interim coach Guillermo Hoyos was full of praise for his veteran duo ahead of the clash, highlighting the sheer scale of their combined achievements. "Luis is not just an option. He is a player with more than 600 goals. Between them, he and Leo [Messi] have scored 1,500 something goals. That is not normal. You don’t see that anywhere. People come out to see their magic. It’s extraordinary," Hoyos said.

Despite the hype, the "magic" from the former Barcelona duo was missing in the final third. Suarez, who is taking in what is expected to be his final season as a professional, struggled to find the clinical edge that has defined his career. The stalemate follows previous draws at Nu Stadium against Red Bull New York and Austin FC, leaving the MLS Cup winners still searching for a maiden win at their new permanent base.