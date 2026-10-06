Spain player ratings vs Croatia: Mikel Merino double rescues victory for de la Fuente in UEFA Nations League thriller

Spain maintained their flawless Nations League record with a gritty 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia in Split. Despite dominating possession with a staggering 72%, La Roja found themselves trailing early after Ivan Perisic capitalised on an Igor Matanovic assist in the 17th minute. The Croatian low block, combined with 21 clearances, frustrated the visitors for over an hour as Luis de la Fuente’s side struggled to convert their territorial dominance into high-quality chances.
The complexion of the match shifted significantly after the interval with the introduction of Merino. The Arsenal midfielder restored parity in the 61st minute following clever play from Dani Olmo, before snatching the winner in the 88th minute after being set up by Martin Zubimendi. While Croatia's resistance was hampered by a late second yellow card for Perisic, Spain’s structural patience and superior bench strength ultimately told as they secured their fourth consecutive win in Group 3.