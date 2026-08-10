'Enjoy it' - Ronald Araujo reveals Luis Suarez’s advice after joining Liverpool on loan

Araujo has officially become the fourth Uruguayan to represent the Reds, following in the illustrious footsteps of Luis Suarez, Sebastian Coates, and Darwin Nunez. The 27-year-old defender joins Andoni Iraola’s side on a season-long loan deal that includes a purchase option of approximately £47.14 million, a move necessitated by a defensive injury crisis at Anfield.

Araujo, who will wear the No. 33 shirt, admitted that the influence of his countrymen played a significant role in his excitement about the move, noting the deep connection between Uruguayan players and the Merseyside club.

Speaking to the club's official media, Araujo detailed the immediate support he received from his national team peers. "Just a few minutes ago I got a good luck message from him saying all the best, you’ve joined a great club and all the very best for your time here," Araujo revealed regarding a message from Suarez.

The veteran striker, who attained legendary status at Anfield between 2011 and 2014, encouraged the defender to simply "enjoy it" during his tenure in England. Araujo noted that he remains very close with the former Barca forward, stating, "From minute one, I’ve been sort of asked about that kind of comparison since I’ve arrived here. I get on really well with him, we’re quite close."



