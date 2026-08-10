'Enjoy it' - Ronald Araujo reveals Luis Suarez’s advice after joining Liverpool on loan
The Uruguayan connection at Anfield
Araujo has officially become the fourth Uruguayan to represent the Reds, following in the illustrious footsteps of Luis Suarez, Sebastian Coates, and Darwin Nunez. The 27-year-old defender joins Andoni Iraola’s side on a season-long loan deal that includes a purchase option of approximately £47.14 million, a move necessitated by a defensive injury crisis at Anfield.
Araujo, who will wear the No. 33 shirt, admitted that the influence of his countrymen played a significant role in his excitement about the move, noting the deep connection between Uruguayan players and the Merseyside club.
Speaking to the club's official media, Araujo detailed the immediate support he received from his national team peers. "Just a few minutes ago I got a good luck message from him saying all the best, you’ve joined a great club and all the very best for your time here," Araujo revealed regarding a message from Suarez.
The veteran striker, who attained legendary status at Anfield between 2011 and 2014, encouraged the defender to simply "enjoy it" during his tenure in England. Araujo noted that he remains very close with the former Barca forward, stating, "From minute one, I’ve been sort of asked about that kind of comparison since I’ve arrived here. I get on really well with him, we’re quite close."
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Inspiration from a Liverpool legend
For Araujo, the move to Liverpool is the realization of a childhood interest in the Premier League, fueled by watching Suarez dominate English football. "Of course as a kid I used to watch Luis playing all those fantastic games for Liverpool. We all know what he achieved, the history that he made within this club during his time here. So it’s fantastic," he explained.
"We loved watching the English Premier League and everyone in Uruguay gets up early in the morning to catch the games," Araujo added, highlighting the cultural impact the club has in South America.
"I think it was the ideal move for me at this stage in my career. I think it was a move that was necessary for me to take. As soon as I heard that interest from Liverpool, everything went into action really, really quickly," he told the club's official website during his first interview.
Nunez provides the inside track
Beyond the guidance of Suarez, Araujo has also been in close contact with Nunez. The two have shared a bond since childhood, and Nunez has been vocal about the unique atmosphere at Anfield. Araujo expressed his gratitude for the welcome, saying, "A big thank you for the message from Darwin. He’s a good mate of mine. We’ve known each other and played together since we were kids, basically."
The defender shared anecdotes from Nunez regarding the fans' affection, which further solidified his desire to join the club. "He’s always spoken highly of Liverpool, for sure. When you’re out with Darwin, people are always shouting his name and things like that. He’s told me about how the fans would recognise him and say, ‘Nunez, Nunez!’" Araujo noted.
The defender’s arrival is timely, given the recent departure of Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid and ongoing fitness concerns for Joe Gomez.
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A fresh start after Spanish struggles
The move represents a vital turning point for Araujo after a challenging final period in Catalonia. Despite being named one of Barcelona's captains, he saw his playing time dwindle, starting only 11 league matches last season.
"I'm excited to be here at this massive club with lots of history. I'm excited to meet my team-mates, excited to get started playing, and I'm very motivated and really up for getting going," the defender stated enthusiastically.
Iraola will be hoping Araujo can provide the senior leadership currently missing in a depleted backline. With Virgil van Dijk previously standing as the only fully-fit senior centre-back, the addition of a player with 27 international caps and extensive Champions League experience is transformative.
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