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'Most annoying thing in the world!' - Paul Scholes accuses Declan Rice of sparking Morgan Rogers clash in Arsenal's win over Chelsea
Scholes slams Rice for cynical foul
The tension at the Emirates Stadium reached a breaking point during the closing minutes of a pulsating London derby. With Chelsea chasing an equaliser, Rogers looked to burst forward in support of Cole Palmer, who was leading a dangerous counter-attack.
However, Rice halted the momentum with a deliberate trip that sent the Blues’ summer signing tumbling to the turf. The incident left Rogers incensed, leading to a face-to-face confrontation where the Chelsea man was seen wagging his finger at the Arsenal star.
Analyzing the incident on the The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes did not hold back in his assessment of Rice's tactics. "Do you think there’s a little bit of something between Rogers and Rice? Do you think there might have been a little bit of something during the summer? What Rice did to him was the most annoying thing in the world. When people just leg you up when you’re running. He snapped Morgan Rogers and rightly so," Scholes told his former teammate Nicky Butt.
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The summer backstory
Scholes hinted that the friction between the two might stem from their time together with the England national team. Both players were part of the Three Lions squad that secured a third-place finish at the World Cup earlier that summer. Interestingly, Rogers had been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League champions before Chelsea eventually hijacked the deal to bring the former Aston Villa attacker to Stamford Bridge.
Despite the flashpoint, Rice was credited with maintaining a level head for much of the game. The Arsenal midfielder was seen taking a leadership role during a chaotic period in the first half when Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso exploded at the fourth official over a perceived foul. Rice was spotted pointing to his head and shouting "settle down" to his teammates to ensure the Gunners did not lose their discipline under pressure.
A difficult afternoon for Rogers
For Rogers, the game was a rollercoaster of emotions. The 24-year-old had enjoyed the perfect start, scoring the opening goal after just 77 seconds with a clinical finish. However, as the match progressed, he found himself increasingly isolated by a resolute Arsenal backline.
He spent much of the afternoon locked in a physical battle with his former Villa teammate Ezri Konsa, who was making his home debut for the North London club. The familiarity between the two did little to soften the intensity of their individual duel on the Emirates pitch.
Konsa was particularly pleased with how he managed the threat of his close friend throughout the 90 minutes. "I love duels. As a defender, I think these are things you have to cherish. For me personally, I love a challenge. I love being in duels. I had a few today and I’m glad I came out on top. Rogers is a good friend of mine, but on the pitch, it’s a different story. I saw the opportunity to go in and make the tackle and it came off," konsa Said.
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Gunners keep pace at the top
The 2-1 victory represents a significant statement for Arsenal, who have now secured three consecutive wins to start the new campaign. After Rogers’ early opener, Kai Havertz equalised in the 25th minute before captain Martin Odegaard sealed the turnaround early in the second half. The result moves the Gunners level on nine points with Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League table.
For Chelsea and Xabi Alonso, the defeat leaves them on six points and highlights the defensive frailties that continue to plague the squad. The Blues have now failed to keep a clean sheet in 18 consecutive league matches, a statistic that will surely concern the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge.
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