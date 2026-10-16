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Barcelona, Arsenal and Liverpool all rejected! Nico Williams' agent reveals why Athletic club winger turned down Europe's Biggest Clubs
European giants snubbed for Basque loyalty
Williams' agent has publicly confirmed that the Spain international definitively turned down approaches from Arsenal and Liverpool two years ago. The 24-year-old winger remains a cornerstone of the Athletic Club project, having solidified his commitment to the San Mames outfit by signing a remarkable 10-year contract extension that runs until 2035. This decision came at a time when Williams was considered one of the most sought-after talents on the continent following a trophy-laden period for both club and country.
The explosive forward was the subject of intense speculation during the summer of 2024, immediately following his starring role in Spain's European Championship triumph. Williams scored in the final against England, adding to a campaign that had already seen him lift the Copa del Rey with Athletic.
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Europe’s elite wanted Williams
Felix Tainta, the player's representative, detailed the scale of the interest in a recent appearance on the Los Fulanos podcast, noting that the queue for his client's signature included almost every major power in European football.
"We all know about Barca's interest in the summer of '24, after the European Championship," Tainta explained during the interview. "Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern (Munich), Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain… I could name them all. Everyone wanted Nico, and having a player say no to all these clubs isn't easy. From there, we talked to Barca. Athletic knew because I kept them informed about the situation at all times, even though Athletic were angry with Barca for their methods. From then on, I initiated conversations."
Registration issues halted Barcelona move
While Arsenal and Liverpool were significant players in the race, it was Barcelona who pushed most aggressively to secure the winger. The Catalan club was desperate to pair Williams with his international teammate Lamine Yamal, but the move eventually collapsed due to the Blaugrana's ongoing financial instability.
Tainta revealed that the primary concern for the Williams camp was the club's inability to provide firm guarantees regarding his registration with La Liga, given their inflated wage bill.
Tainta emphasised that a player of Williams' calibre could not afford to spend time in the stands due to registration errors. "There came a point in the negotiations, in the situation, where Nico couldn't be without playing time," Tainta continued. "Nico is a Formula 1 car. If I go to your house, I can't take on your problem. And I made that clear to Barca."
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Risk management and professional integrity
Staying at Athletic Club has not hindered Williams' international ambitions, as he played a vital role in Spain's World Cup success following his decision to remain in the Basque country. While he may have missed out on the domestic titles often associated with Barcelona or the Premier League's elite, his standing as a club legend in Bilbao is already secure.
In the current season, the 24-year-old has continued his steady form, recording two goals in eight appearances across all competitions. Although he has recently dealt with minor muscle issues, his importance to the team remains undisputed as they prepare for a difficult run of fixtures.
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