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Leroy Sane wants more! Former Manchester City winger unhappy at Galatasaray as Rafael Leao arrival increases competition for places
Frustration grows for former City star
Galatasaray have started the 2026-27 season in imperious form, remaining unbeaten after a busy summer transfer window that saw manager Okan Buruk overhaul his squad. The Turkish giants have collected ten points from their opening four Super Lig matches. However, beneath the surface of this successful start, a major internal issue is brewing involving one of the club's highest earners.
According to reports from the Turkish newspaper Sabah, Sane has officially informed Galatasaray officials that he is unhappy with his current situation. The 30-year-old winger, who joined the club on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in July 2025, is said to be deeply dissatisfied with his reduced playing time.
Sane apparently does not view himself as an impact substitute and is struggling to accept a peripheral role in Buruk’s tactical plans as the club seeks to defend its domestic crown.
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Tactical shifts and bench duty
The decline in Sane's involvement has been swift. He was a member of the starting XI for Galatasaray’s opening league fixture against Corum FK on August 14, but he has failed to retain his place since then. Buruk opted to drop the German international to the bench for the subsequent two matches, preferring Yunus Akgun in the wide positions.
The statistics highlight a worrying trend for the winger; he was introduced after 65 minutes against Erzurumspor when the game was already won, and he received only 17 minutes from the bench during the narrow victory over Goztepe.
Sane was handed a start against Istanbul Basaksehir yesterday and remained on the pitch for 82 minutes, but his performance was once again unproductive. Galatasaray secured a 3-2 victory, yet Sane failed to score or provide an assist before being replaced by Deniz Gul.
Sane faces growing criticism in Turkey
This lack of rhythm has led to stinging criticism of Sane from the Turkish media, with some analysts questioning the former Manchester City winger’s commitment to Galatasaray. Following one of Sane’s recent performances, veteran pundit Levent Tuzemen criticised the winger’s attitude, suggesting that Sane did not deserve to wear the Galatasaray jersey given his indifferent approach.
The comments highlight growing concerns over Sane’s performances and attitude during the early weeks of the new campaign, particularly as his playing time continues to decrease.
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The Rafael Leao factor
The primary reason for Sane’s diminished role is the sensational arrival of Rafael Leao. Galatasaray broke the bank to secure the Portuguese star from AC Milan for a reported fee of €43m, a move that signaled their intent to compete at the highest level of European football.
While Leao primarily operates from the left flank, his presence has created a tactical domino effect. With Leao locked into the left side, Baris Alper Yilmaz has often been shifted to the right, directly competing for Sane’s preferred starting position.
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