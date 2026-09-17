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'Yes, a thousand times!' - Lamine Yamal breaks silence on racism as Barcelona star reveals how he deals with abuse
Yamal reflects on indirect prejudice
Yamal has provided a profound insight into his experiences with discrimination, admitting that he has encountered racism on countless occasions throughout his young career. In a wide-ranging interview with Movistar plus, the Euro 2024 winner detailed how prejudice often manifests in subtle ways that many observers might miss.
When asked if he had experienced racism in any way, perhaps indirectly, Yamal was unwavering in his response. He stated: "Yes, a thousand times. I think people are indirectly racist towards you, but maybe they don’t even realize it. There are a lot of comments and, many times, a lot of looks that are racist, and people don’t realize it. I also come from a place where it’s not that you accept it, because something that is wrong can never be accepted, but it doesn’t bother you."
- AFP
Responding to Bernabeu incidents
The conversation inevitably turned toward recent high-profile incidents in La Liga, most notably during the El Clasico fixtures at the Santiago Bernabeu. During one particular clash, Yamal and his Barcelona teammates were subjected to vitriolic abuse from sections of the home crowd.
Yamal specifically addressed a viral moment involving his teammate Raphinha, who was also targeted by fans during a match in the Spanish capital. Reflecting on that specific afternoon, the 17-year-old said: "For example, that video that came out from the Bernabéu, where my whole family defended Raphinha. People were surprised by my reaction. In the end, I think someone calling me 'black' isn’t going to bother me at all. I mean, I’m Black, I’m not some other color. It’s different when someone says it specifically to offend me, of course. Then it’s wrong."
Maintaining focus amidst the noise
For Yamal, the distinction between factual identity and intended malice is key to his mental approach. He has developed a mindset that allows him to strip away the power of the insults by refusing to grant them the reaction the perpetrators often seek.
The Barcelona winger further explained his philosophy regarding the fans who pay to watch him play, even those who behave poorly. He elaborated: "But what I’m not going to do is be playing a match, knowing that he paid for a ticket to come and watch me, and get angry because he disrespected me."
- Getty Images
A mature voice in Spanish football
Yamal’s comments come at a time when La Liga is under intense scrutiny regarding its handling of racist incidents. Players like Vinicius Junior have been vocal about the need for stricter punishments and systemic change, leading to heated debates across the sport.
Yamal’s approach offers a different but equally compelling perspective, focusing on personal empowerment and the refusal to be victimized by the ignorance of others. His maturity continues to earn him respect from teammates and rivals alike as he navigates the pressures of elite football.
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