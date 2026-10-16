Dani Carvajal drops Real Madrid bombshell! Spanish defender explains why he chose Getafe after bringing his trophy-filled Bernabeu career to an end

Carvajal has officially begun his journey with Getafe, trading the global spotlight of the Santiago Bernabeu for the grit of the Coliseum. During his first press conference as an Azulon, the veteran defender made it clear that his passion for the game remains undimmed despite leaving the most successful club in Europe.

He expressed immense pride in his new surroundings and emphasised that staying in his home city of Madrid was a major factor in his decision-making process. The 34-year-old right-back has put pen to paper on a deal that runs until the summer of 2027, ensuring he remains a fixture in La Liga for the foreseeable future.

"It is going to be a positive experience; I am not thinking about making an assessment at the end of the season. It is a project that motivates me a lot. For me, competing is in my DNA. I am in my home, I am in Madrid, where I grew up. All the factors are good; I can lend a hand with my experience, with my way of playing and contributing to the group. I don't know if the objectives will be met, we don't know, but we work for it. You have to take it day by day and be calm because you have made the best decision," the defender stated during his presentation, as quoted by Marca.