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'He deserves the crown!' - La Liga president Javier Tebas picks Barcelona star Rodri for Ballon d’Or after stunning World Cup campaign
Tebas makes his Ballon d’Or choice clear
The race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent years, with several of the world’s biggest stars in contention for the prestigious individual prize. Unlike 2024, when the battle was largely between Rodri and Vinicius Jr., or 2025, when Ousmane Dembele emerged as the clear favourite, this year’s race appears far more open.
However, La Liga president Tebas has no doubts about who deserves to claim the award, backing Barcelona midfielder Rodri to win his second Ballon d’Or. For Tebas, Rodri’s outstanding performances at the World Cup outweigh his limited involvement at club level and make him the deserving winner of this year’s award.
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Golden Ball heroics in North America
Rodri was the undisputed heartbeat of the Spain side that marched to glory at the 2026 World Cup. His ability to dictate the tempo of matches and provide a defensive screen for La Roja’s creative talents earned him the tournament’s Golden Ball, confirming his status as the best player on the planet during that month-long spectacle.
Speaking in a recent interaction, the La Liga chief was unequivocal in his praise. "Even though he was out for long periods due to injury, the World Cup he played in, he performed at an incredibly high level, incredibly high,” Tebas stated.
He added: "I think Rodri should win the Ballon d’Or again." For Tebas, the narrative is clear: the Spaniard has proven himself as the "Messi of Spanish football," a sentiment echoed by national team manager Luis de la Fuente.
A crowded field of challengers
While Rodri has the backing of the league's top brass, he faces a formidable list of rivals for the award. Leading the charge is his own Barcelona teammate, Lamine Yamal. The teenage sensation enjoyed a breakout year for the Blaugrana and was a vital component of the Spanish World Cup squad, sparking a debate over which of the two stars was more influential.
Beyond the borders of Spain, Harry Kane has emerged as a major threat following a prolific goal-scoring season with Bayern Munich. The England captain finally secured silverware in Germany, winning both the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal, though his failure to capture the Champions League or the World Cup may count against him in the final voting.
Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe remains in the conversation after winning the Pichichi trophy, but a lack of major team trophies last season has left the Real Madrid forward as a significant outsider compared to the Spanish contingent.
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The legacy of a midfield master
If Rodri were to win the 2026 edition, it would mark his second Ballon d’Or, following his 2024 triumph where he was recognised for his role in Manchester City’s Champions League win and Spain’s European Championship victory. His move to Barcelona in 2026 has only amplified his profile, and a win this year would solidify his place among the all-time greats of the game.
Tebas's endorsement serves as a reminder of the midfielder's unique ability to influence the game from a deep-lying position, a feat rarely rewarded with individual honors in the modern era.
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