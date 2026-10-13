Getty Images Sport
'We won 3-0 at Anfield!' - Enzo Maresca defends Man City's celebrations after Liverpool demolition sparks fierce backlash
Man City players' Anfield celebrations spark backlash
Maresca has refused to apologise for his team's exuberant celebrations following their emphatic 3-0 victory over Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. The clash at Anfield was City's first outing since an independent commission delivered a guilty verdict regarding serious breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations.
Despite the looming shadow of the ruling, which the club is currently appealing while maintaining their innocence, the players and staff joined the travelling supporters in wild scenes at the final whistle.
The images of City stars celebrating so openly sparked a significant backlash across social media platforms, with many suggesting the timing was inappropriate given the severity of the charges.
- Getty Images Sport
Maresca hits back at celebration critics
However, speaking ahead of his side's Champions League encounter with Paris Saint-Germain, Maresca was dismissive of the narrative. "Criticised for what? We won 0-3 at Anfield. What do you want us to do?" the former Leicester City boss told Sky Sports during his pre-match press duties.
The manager insisted that his only priority is preparing for the next challenge on the pitch. "I am here today; the players are here today to win tomorrow. We work every day to win games," Maresca added. "It is the only thing that we can think and focus on. The rest is just things from outside which we need to deal with. We were so, so happy from inside the pitch and the dressing room."
Dias stands by his manager
Club captain Ruben Dias was equally firm when asked about the atmosphere within the group and the decision to celebrate so vocally on Merseyside. The Portuguese international, who was a rock at the back during the clean-sheet performance, backed his manager's stance entirely. "I very much stand by the manager's words. It's a win at Anfield," Dias stated.
He added: "In whatever circumstance, be it early in the season or late in the season, we will enjoy it just as much and celebrate however we feel in the moment. It's a show of how much it means to us. If there's more or less noise, for whatever reason, it's all the same. Same as before because people don't love us winning and we love to win. It is just part of the game when you are at the top."
- AFP
Internal meetings and squad unity
The victory at Anfield was secured through goals from Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, and Rayan Cherki, proving that the squad remains sharp despite the off-field distractions. Dias further elaborated on the mindset of the players, acknowledging that while they are aware of the public perception, their goal remains the pursuit of silverware. "It's a normal scenario where whenever you win, there are people that are not happy with it because they have the same ambition to win," the defender noted, highlighting the competitive nature of the Premier League.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting