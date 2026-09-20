'Even if your name is Mourinho!' - Diego Simeone sends blunt message to Real Madrid boss after Atletico’s controversial derby win

The tension between the two dugouts reached a boiling point after the final whistle at the Metropolitano, with Mourinho launching into a lengthy critique of the officiating standards. Simeone, however, was quick to defend the integrity of the game, suggesting that his counterpart had overstepped the mark.

The Argentine tactician emphasized that being a high-profile figure in the sport does not grant anyone the right to disparage the referees who handle such high-pressure fixtures. Simeone made his stance clear, stating: "We respect other coaches' opinions."

The Atletico manager went on to highlight the importance of maintaining professional standards, even when emotions are running high during a derby. In a direct address to the media, he explained that there are boundaries that should never be breached by those in leadership positions. "But what I understand from our position is that respect for referees, even if we benefited from some decisions today, must be maintained, because if we don't, everything becomes permissible. Not everything is permissible, even if your name is Mourinho," Simeone added.