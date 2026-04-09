Zimbabwe vs South Africa predictions: SA aim for two-goal margin

Our betting expert expects South Africa to start strongly and take advantage of playing in their own country to win this match.

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Best bets for Zimbabwe vs South Africa

1x2 - South Africa at odds of 1.34 on 1xBet

BTTS - no at odds of 1.39 on 1xBet

Winning margin - South Africa to win by two goals at odds of 3.95 on 1xBet

We expect South Africa to beat Zimbabwe 2-0.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

With no chance of World Cup qualification, Zimbabwe enter their final two matches knowing they will finish bottom of Group C. Michael Nees’s men haven’t had a good campaign, as they have failed to win a single match.

However, the Warriors can hurt their neighbours’ chances of making it to their first finals since hosting the 2010 tournament. With just one win across their last 13 outings in all competitions, the hosts have a low chance of winning this match.

Although they’re listed as the home side for this match, the fixture will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Essentially, the visitors should certainly feel like they’re at home on Friday.

South Africa were deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player in one of their qualifiers. However, the South African Football Association have appealed the decision to try to have it overturned.

While they await the outcome, Bafana Bafana know that the fate of their World Cup still rests in their hands. They must win their remaining two games, and with a healthy score difference, they’ll be heading to North America next year.

Hugo Broos’s men are in decent form as well, having suffered their last defeat in the COSAFA Cup against Angola. However, that team had undergone plenty of changes from the one that will play in Durban this Friday.

Probable lineups for Zimbabwe vs South Africa

Zimbabwe expected lineup: Chipezeze, Jalai, Garananga, Takwara, Zemura, Munetsi, Musona, Antonio, Maswanhise, Ngwenya, Dzvukamanja

South Africa expected lineup: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Mbokazi, Kabini, Mokoena, Aubaas, Nkota, Mbule, Appollis, Foster

Overcoming a worrying factor

Not considering the COSAFA Cup, Zimbabwe are on a run of 10 games without a win in other competitions (six losses, four draws). The Warriors are yet to secure a victory in this qualifying campaign (four draws, four losses), an indication that they may not trouble the ‘visitors’.

Michael Nees has overseen nine fixtures since he became head coach of Zimbabwe in September 2024. He has only won one game since then, but managed five draws in that sequence. This will undoubtedly worry the South Africans.

Bafana Bafana know that they must win, as a draw will not be enough. They are in better form than their opponents, having been unbeaten in their last seven outings. However, five of those matches ended in a stalemate, which is worrying.

The South Africans boast a positive recent record against the ‘hosts’. Hugo Broos’s charges won all three of their most recent head-to-heads, placing them as favourites to secure maximum points here.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - South Africa at odds of 1.34 on 1xBet

Encouraging signs for the ‘visitors’

Zimbabwe and Rwanda are considered the least potent in front of goal in Group C of CAF qualifying. The home side scored only five goals across their eight fixtures, with an average of 0.62 goals per game.

That will give South African fans more hope, as their side is the best attacking team in the group, with 12 goals in their eight matches. Broos will be encouraged by the fact that the Warriors couldn’t find the net in their previous two outings.

Keeping a clean sheet against their neighbours is a likely outcome. If they can keep Zimbabwe from scoring, that’s half the battle won. Bafana have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four head-to-heads.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Betting Tip 2: BTTS - no at odds of 1.39 on 1xBet

A clinical performance expected

Bafana have become accustomed to winning clinically in this set of World Cup Qualifiers. They have prevented their opponents from scoring in three of their last four qualifying matches.

They won two of those four matches by a two-goal margin. However, one of those was awarded to Lesotho as a 3-0 victory as punishment for fielding Teboho Mokoena in March.

Additionally, South Africa’s previous two victories against Zimbabwe came by a two-goal margin. This is a likely outcome on Friday evening.