World Cup 2026 Young Player Award odds: Best young player predictions

This prestigious award has launched the global reputations of past winners such as Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Thomas Muller. Who’s next up?

Latest World Cup 2026 Young Player Award odds: Main favourites

The odds of being named the World Cup’s best young prospect are shaped by four main factors: their likely game time, their nations’ chances of success, their individual qualities and their tactical roles.

For instance, prospects with genuine star qualities that only get 5-10 minutes from the bench won’t offer value in this market. Instead, it’s worth finding players that will be steady starters. It doesn’t matter whether they are playing for top nations or mid-tier nations.

One of the main dynamics of this particular market is its volatility. The odds can shift surprisingly fast based on squad cuts, late injuries and rotation patterns during the group stage.

The tables below demonstrate where the World Cup 2026 Young Player Award odds sit pre-tournament, now that many squads have been officially announced:





Player National team Position Example odds Notes Lamine Yamal Spain Forward 2.50 Clear market favourite Désiré Doué France Forward 3.25 Strong domestic season Warren Zaïre-Emery France Midfielder 5.50 Likely to get meaningful game time Nico O’Reilly England Left-back 11.00 Regular starter under Tuchel Arda Güler Turkey Midfielder 13.00 Primary creative outlet

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

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How World Cup 2026 Young Player Award betting works

The World Cup’s Young Player Award is handed to the most influential young prospect at the tournament. Eligibility for the prize is age-based. For this summer’s finals, the cut-off for eligibility is players born on or after 1 January, 2005. This keeps the field defined largely to the world’s best under-21 starlets.

The award isn’t credited solely on statistics. Voters do take goal contributions into account, but they also look at a player’s defensive output and overall game influence. Minutes played also matter enormously, since more eyes on a player give them more opportunities to impress.

Two practical points to remember. First, knockout-stage exposure carries disproportionate weight because there’s greater media coverage of these matches. Second, settlement rules vary between operators, so always check exactly how a bookmaker grades the market before backing a pick.

World Cup 2026 Young Player Award favourites: Player-by-player analysis

The five main pre-tournament favourites in the World Cup 2026 Young Player betting market share similar profiles. They are all expected to be regular starters in teams that should advance to the knockout stages. Additionally, they all have an element of attacking prowess and solid domestic campaigns behind them.

Here are the five names currently dominating the World Cup 2026 Young Player Award odds:

Lamine Yamal - around 2.50 to win the Young Player Award 2026

Yamal is already deemed to be one of the finest players in world football right now. He’s also an obvious candidate since he’s within the cut-off for eligibility by around three years. Yamal has just completed his most prolific season in domestic football, scoring 16 goals in 28 La Liga appearances for Barcelona. He also scored six goals in 10 Champions League matches.

Yamal was a star for Spain at Euro 2024. In fact, he was unlucky not to win Player of the Tournament then. He’s a guaranteed starter for Spain, who also have a serious shot at lifting the trophy this summer.

Désiré Doué - around 3.25 to win the Young Player Award 2026

PSG’s Doué was an integral part of his club team’s success this season. He helped Les Parisiens to reach the Champions League final and lift the Ligue 1 trophy once again. The wide forward scored 13 goals in all competitions in 2025/26.

The big red flag at this short price is his game time for France. Didier Deschamps may find it hard to start him over Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele, since both fit in the manager’s preferred shape. Value-wise, he could be one to steer clear of pre-tournament, especially if he is set to be a high-quality bench option.

Warren Zaïre-Emery - around 5.50 to win the Young Player Award 2026

Doué’s PSG teammate, Zaïre-Emery, is another French prospect near the top of the betting market. The 20-year-old already has bags of experience at senior level, with over 100 appearances for PSG and 10 senior caps for France.

The main reason why Zaïre-Emery could offer value this summer is his likely exposure. France's forward line is overstocked, but the midfield is not, which means he appears set to start in the group stages at the very least. If France progress all the way to the final, he could be in with a shout of recognition if he regularly pulls the strings in midfield.

Nico O’Reilly - around 11.00 to win the Young Player Award 2026

Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly has established himself as a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team. He’s the obvious choice to start the tournament at left-back for the Three Lions. He plays an important role for the team at the back and offensively too. He contributed nine goals for City from a wide defensive berth. If he can replicate this for England, he’ll be a serious contender for the Young Player Award.

The usual caveat applies: forwards often beat defenders to this award. Still, a defender who creates at this volume is an unusual profile at this price.

Arda Guler - around 13.00 to win the Young Player Award 2026

Turkey’s star playmaker is the longest of the leading candidates in our Young Player Award 2026 predictions, but a deserving one too. Guler racked up 14 assists for Real Madrid in the 25/26 La Liga campaign. He’s also the primary creative outlet for his national team.

Their tournament path essentially depends on him delivering. This makes backing him both risky and opportunistic. If Turkey make a deep run, Güler could be the driving force behind it almost single-handedly. That’s precisely the kind of narrative Young Player Award voters reward.

Value picks and outsider options for the Young Player Award 2026

It’s not guaranteed that Young Player Award winners come from the rosters of pre-tournament favourites. Bigger-priced contenders can offer genuine value when you find the right blend of a player’s role, their likely game time and the tournament path for their respective nations. Here are three value contenders to consider at higher odds:

Endrick - around 19.00 to win the Young Player Award 2026

Brazil’s developing forward Endrick had been one of the more appealing bets in the Young Player Award odds for 2026 earlier in the season. However, an indifferent domestic campaign has seen his odds lengthen considerably.

The other issue for Endrick is Brazil’s attacking options being reshaped by their injury situation, scrambling his projected role in the side. If he can show enough in warm-up games to start in Brazil’s opening group game, his odds could shorten quickly.

Yan Diomande - around 26.00 to win the Young Player Award 2026

Diomande is one of the most talked about wingers in European football. The Ivorian has scored 12 goals in 33 appearances for RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga this season. His form has caught the eye of multiple Premier League clubs, with Liverpool supposedly keen on securing his signature this summer.

He has a 33% goalscoring strike rate for the Ivory Coast too. If he can help the Ivorians out of Group E with Germany, they could have an interesting knockout path.

Franco Mastantuono - around 51.00 to win the Young Player Award 2026

There is no doubting Franco Mastantuono’s pedigree. The 18-year-old has made 23 appearances for Real Madrid in La Liga this season. He is certainly one of the most talented teenagers to come out of Argentina, but the big question mark for Mastantuono is game time.

Lionel Messi is still in the Argentine roster and likely to play a big role at the World Cup finals for the last time. Will Mastantuono’s development be stunted? Quite possibly.

Notable young players from different regions

Many of the pre-tournament favourites for the 2026 World Cup’s Young Player Award are European or Latin American. However, there are several other hot prospects from other regions primed for breakout tournaments at this summer’s finals, including:

Gilberto Mora (Mexico)

Mora is one of Mexico’s hottest midfield prospects. The 17-year-old already has 50 domestic appearances in the bag for club side Tijuana. As a co-host nation, the eyes of Mexico will be on their team to perform and go deep into the knockout stages.

Playing in front of home crowds should give Mora the exposure and confidence to express himself. If he can get regular minutes, he could become a dark horse contender.

Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal)

PSG’s flying Senegalese winger is one of Senegal’s biggest hopes for this summer’s finals. The 18-year-old already has three goals in ten appearances for his country. There are few better wingers of his age in terms of speed, direct running and ability to beat full backs one-v-one.

Senegal have a shot at reaching the last 32, so if they reach the knockouts Mbaye’s odds could shorten considerably.

Nestory Irankunda (Australia)

Watford’s enigmatic wide forward, Nestory Irankunda, is the hottest prospect out of Oceania right now. The 20-year-old has five goals in 13 appearances for the Aussie national team. He played 40 games at English Championship level this season, terrorising defences with his searing pace.

Although Australia are unlikely to go deep in the competition, Irankunda only needs a couple of standout individual moments in the group stage. This could be enough to move the needle and get people talking about him.

Strategy tips for betting on World Cup 2026 Young Player Award

If you’re thinking of betting on this World Cup award category for the first time, here are nine takeaways to help inform your picks before and during the tournament:

Prioritise guaranteed starters: They’ll have more exposure than those more talented but forced to accept cameo roles.

Focus on players in strong or advancing teams: Game time in the knockout stage often decides this award.

Monitor squad announcements closely: Form and injuries can cause squads to change fast, potentially pushing a rookie closer to the starting lineup.

Watch for breakout form in warm-up fixtures: Favour hot prospects catching the eye with goal contributions in tournament warm-up games.

Consider tactical systems that favour attacking output: As forwards historically dominate this award, look for prospects in nations that play on the front foot.

Find value in lesser-known prospects: A starlet who isn’t grabbing media headlines but can make a big impact this summer offers more value than a pre-tournament favourite.

Spread your risk across multiple players: Split your stake across a few potential winners instead of putting it all on one player to shine.

Be aware of eligibility rules: The under-21 cut-off shapes the entire field.

Re-check prices after the first round of group stage matches: The market often overreacts to one good (or indifferent) display.

World Cup 2026 Young Player Award betting FAQs

Is the Young Player Award based on statistics or overall performance?

The World Cup 2026 Young Player Award is based on a variety of factors, not least goals, assists and other output. However, voters also consider a player’s wider influence, decision-making and visible impact when it matters. A starlet who displays a maturity beyond his years but only managed two goals could yet be in with a shot of winning the award.

Does team progression affect Young Player Award chances?

Yes, there’s no doubt that a young player’s national team will need to advance in the tournament to stand a strong chance of winning the award. The more matches and exposure young prospects get, the better. Most previous winners have been part of teams that have reached the last four or better.

Can a substitute win the Young Player Award?

In theory, there’s nothing to say a young player can’t win this award, but it’s highly unlikely. Votes are more likely to go towards prospects with sustained performance over brief cameos off the bench. A starter with five appearances will often be favoured over an impact substitute with one iconic moment of magic.

Do attacking players have an advantage in Young Player markets?

Yes, this is a fair comment. Attack-minded players find it easier to get themselves into the conversation for the World Cup 2026 Young Player betting, since goals and assists are often more eye-catching than key tackles or clean sheets. That’s why attacking players almost always dominate the top of the World Cup 2026 Young Player Award odds.

When is the best time to bet on Young Player Award odds?

This particular betting market moves at three key stages: firstly after the official squad announcements; secondly after the opening matchday; and finally after the first knockout stage fixture. Betting pre-tournament gives you the best odds, while betting during the group stage offers more clarity on a young player’s likely game time, despite having shortened odds.

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